Documentary On Strange Tale Of 1960s Hitmakers People! For US Premiere

A new documentary about Californian one-hit-wonder band People! will have its US premiere later this month. Brothers Broken describes the strange story of how the group, fronted by Geoff Levin and Robbie Levin, rose through the San Jose music scene to have a Top 20 American hit and then became Scientologists, which almost destroyed their lives.

The film will debut at Cinequest Film Festival on Sunday, August 20 and then plays on Saturday, August 26 at Mt. View ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen in San Jose and Mountain View, California.

The Levin brothers grew up among unknown musicians of the time such as Jerry Garcia, Janice Joplin, Paul Kantner, Jorma Kaukonen, and Grace Slick. The brothers formed People! in 1965, and the band went on to land a deal with Capitol Records, releasing their first single for the label, “Organ Grinder,” in 1967. Their psychedelic pop style then led them to a cover of British favorites the Zombies’ “I Love You,” a composition by the latter group’s Chris White that the Zombies still perform live at every show.

The People! rendition was a good fit with the post-Summer of Love sound and rose to No.14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 1968, rubbing shoulders with other hits of the time such as Richard Harris’ “MacArthur Park,” the Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and Aretha Franklin’s “Think.”

But People! were unable to follow that success, and the brothers joined the Scientology cult, along with all other band members apart from lead singers Larry Norman and Gene Mason. When Robbie Levin left the movement in 1984, Geoff shunned him and the pair were estranged for 28 years. Geoff remained in the cult for 46 years, working closely with its infamous founder, L. Ron Hubbard and many of its other top executives. He performed at more than 600 Scientology events and was in close contact with the cult’s celebrities.

After his own departure, he began the reconnection process with his brother and other family and friends, but continues to feel responsible for, as the film’s synopsis puts it, “helping to bring thousands of unsuspecting people into Hubbard’s fraudulent church.” By telling their story of “brainwashing and the effect it had on a family and a rock band,” they hope to expose the cult’s “toxic practices,” as they continue to rebuild their lives. The band has now reunited and recorded a new album.

Watch a trailer for Brothers Broken at the film website.