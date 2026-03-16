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Blue Note Records Reissues Donald Byrd’s ‘The Cat Walk’ On Vinyl

The reissue is part of the label’s Classic Vinyl series.

Published on

Donald Byrd The Cat Walk cover Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series
Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

The early 1960s was a prolific time for Donald Byrd and Blue Note Records, and among the many recordings from that era, Blue Note is reissuing 1961’s The Cat Walk on vinyl. The record is set to release on May 15th.

The Cat Walk is being reissued as part of Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl series, which has been exploring the label’s extensive catalog for years now. As with the other records in the series, this stereo, all-analog edition of The Cat Walk has been mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal.

Byrd’s hard bop classic was recorded with his quintet, featuring Pepper Adams on baritone sax, Duke Pearson on piano, Laymon Jackson on bass, and Philly Joe Jones on drums. The record’s six tracks are original compositions from Byrd and Pearson. Side A features “Say You’re Mine,” “Duke’s Mixture,” and “Each Time I Think Of You.” Side B includes title track “The Cat Walk,” “Cute,” and album closer “Hello Bright Sunflower.”

In 1958, Byrd signed an exclusive recording contract with Blue Note. This was the same year he formed a band with Adams, who would remain Byrd’s regular partner until 1961. Byrd’s Blue Note debut was 1958’s Off to the Races, which kicked off numerous collaborations with Adams over the next three years. These included Byrd in Hand (1959), At the Half Note Cafe, Vols. 1-2 (1960), The Cat Walk (1961), and Royal Flush (1961), among others. Another 1961 recording, Free Form, saw Byrd giving a young Herbie Hancock some of his earliest exposure.

Following this burst of activity, Byrd took a sabbatical to continue his studies in Europe, where he spent some time under the tutelage of the legendary French music educator Nadia Boulanger.

Shop the Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series now.

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