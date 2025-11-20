Doves Release ‘So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves’

Cover: Courtesy of EMI

25 years after their debut record, Lost Souls, hit the market, English indie rockers Doves are releasing a new compilation album, So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves. Hand-selected from their six studio albums and beyond, the compilation spans a quarter of a century of the Manchester trio’s signature sound. Physical copies of So, Here We Are are set to be released on December 5th, while the compilation is out now digitally.

Including their 2000 debut Lost Souls, Doves have released six studio albums. They additionally include 2002’s The Last Broadcast, 2005’s Some Cities, 2009’s Kingdom of Rust, 2020’s The Universal Want, and 2025’s Constellations for the Lonely. So, Here We Are will feature selections from all of these records, as well as “Spirit Of Your Friend,” a previously unreleased and newly mastered Doves track originally recorded in 2006 as part of the Kingdom Of Rust sessions.

Doves - Spirit Of Your Friend

The full tracklist can be found on the uDiscover store, but highlights include “Black and White Town,” “Pounding,” “Kingdom of Rust,” and “There Goes The Fear” alongside some deeper cuts.

Coinciding with the album’s release, Doves have announced new December tour dates, including shows at Dundee’s Live House, London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town, Bournemouth’s O2 Academy, and Cambridge’s Junction, with two more to be shared. These live shows will feature two out of three members, Jez and Andy Williams, while lead vocalist Jimi Goodwin takes a break for his mental health.

