The East Iris Immersive Podcast Has Just Launched

Photo: Courtesy of Universal Music Group. Full crew L-R (Kelly Keagy (NR) Mills Logan, Brad Gillis (NR). Jack Blades (NR) , Dustin Richardson and Chris Walch

The music superfan’s new favorite podcast is here: This week sees the kickoff of the East Iris Immersive Podcast, bringing fans behind the curtain of the music industry in surround sound, direct from the legendary East Iris Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The first episode is out now, with several more exciting topics and guests on the horizon.

“On each episode we’ll be joined by musicians, producers, all the people you might want to talk to if you wanted to get a deeper insight and a more personal look behind the music that we all know and love,” says host Chris Walch from Universal Music Group’s Archive and Recording team in the series trailer. “In addition, a lot of the conversation’s gonna surround the emergence of Dolby ATMOS in popular music.”

The first episode released on Monday, March 2, featured Jack Blades, Brad Gillis, and Kelly Keagy from Night Ranger. In the episode, the guests discuss the band’s history and origins, playing with Ozzy Osbourne, and the 40th anniversary of their album 7 Wishes, which includes the smash single “Sentimental Street.” Blades, Gillis, and Keagy get into the nitty-gritty of their recording process, from the specifics of mixing with Dolby ATMOS to how they achieved the specific drum sound in the track “Sister Christian.” As the band recalls in the episode, “You know the big drum thing at the end? Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba. Ba-ba-ba. That was total anger at four in the morning.” The band also shares stories from their years on the road, and seeing their name on a marquee for a sold out show for the first time and realizing that they had made it.

Future episodes of the East Iris Immersive Podcast will include the rock band Everclear, record producer Giles Martin, a celebration of Jimmy Buffet featuring Mac McAnally and Peter Mayer, and a Kenny Rogers tribute episode titled “Life is Like a Song” featuring Rogers’ widow Wanda Rogers and his production manager Keith Bugos.

Listen to the East Iris Immersive podcast here.