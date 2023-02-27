Easy Life, Greentea Peng And More Confirmed For 2023 NASS Festival

Easy Life - Photo> Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Just outside Bristol at The Bath And West Showground in Shepton Mallet, UK, the NASS Festival is gearing up to treat lucky fans to four days of skating, BMX, street art, and music from the likes of Chase & Status, Wu-Tang Clan, Easy Life, Greentea Peng and Little Simz on July 6-9, 2023. Tickets are on sale now. Find out more at the event’s official website.

Other names on the lineup include Anne-Marie, Hedex, Mella Dee, Sammy Virji B2B Notion, Shy FX, Joel Corry, Bru-C, Nathan Dawe, Flava D B2B S.P.Y with MC Lowqui, Hannah Laing, and many more.

In partnership with Upfest, the founders of Europe’s largest street art festival, outside the tunes, there are loads of other thrills to discover, including live art, murals, and graffiti battles.

If sports are more your vibe, there’ll be skating and BMX competitions with the world’s best athletes, a free park for skating, riding or scooting, and the absolutely wild ring of fire for daredevils to tackle. It’s going to be wild.

The NASS Festival mission statement says: “Born out of street culture, we come together every July to celebrate passion, creativity and individuality. Discover late-night warehouse sets, watch incredible live acts, skate in our public park, see international athletes compete, grab some street food, watch street artists create new work, camp with your mates and much more. Come as you are. Everyone is welcome at NASS.”

In addition to performing at NASS, Little Simz is also confirmed to play the 2023 Love Supreme Festival in Glynde Place, East Sussex, along with the legendary Grace Jones. Little Simz will make her debut at the festival on Saturday July 1 while Jones returns to close the festival on Sunday July 2 following a commanding headline set in 2016.

Joining Jones and Little Simz on the bill for the 10th edition of the acclaimed three-day event are multi-million-selling, four-time Brit Award winner Emeli Sandé, powerhouse British drummer and bandleader Yussef Dayes.