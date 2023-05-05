Ellie Dixon Shares Warm And Addictive New Single ‘Dopamine’

Ellie Dixon - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Alt-pop wonder Ellie Dixon has shared her brand new single “Dopamine,” after debuting it live last week on BBC Radio 1 for a Maida Vale Session.

Taken from her upcoming new EP ‘In Case of Emergency’, out on June 16 via Decca, “Dopamine” is a warm and addictive track tinted with melancholy and craving a sense of peace. You can check it out below.

Ellie Dixon - Dopamine (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

About her new single, Ellie says “Dopamine’ is a moment of peace for anyone feeling overwhelmed or burnt out. I was inspired to write it after reading an article about our brains getting desensitized by too much dopamine from social media. Even positive experiences need balancing by calm and I have found myself craving stillness. I hope it can help more people to take some time to rebalance and step out of the constant stimulation in the world around us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellie has already garnered support from music tastemakers, notably being recently featured in The i ‘Artists To Watch in 2023’ and Dork’s HYPE List 2023 among others. She opened for UK Eurovision hero Sam Ryder, but also JC Stewart and Half Alive.

Continuing her unstoppable road to success, her latest single “Big Lizard Energy” stayed in the path of her single with Decca, “Swing!” and was, again, immediately hailed by fans and music tastemakers. The track was BBC Radio 1’s Tune of the Week for Vick & Jordan and BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop Session ‘Future Bop’ as well as Jo Whiley’s Tune of the Week on BBC Radio 2 and played by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1’s Future Sound show and added to the Sunday Brunch playlist.

Due to high demand, the Cambridge-born’s UK & International headlining tour ‘In Case of Emergency’ will now start in September, as the singer-songwriter is upgrading her London’s Lafayette show to the O2 Academy Islington, alongside her two Germany dates. She will also play in Glasgow following her incredible adventure which recently led her to perform in Celtic Park in front of 60,000 football fans.

Combining clever humour with a learned wisdom to create witty, life-affirming sounds, the self-made artist and producer has become an online, and exceedingly offline, phenomenon. With more music to come and live performances on the way, Ellie Dixon is establishing herself as the true ambassador of the next generation of artists, already starting to make 2023 her own.

Buy or stream ‘Dopamine’

Ellie Dixon plays the following UK shows:

July 21 – Standon Calling, Standon Lordship

July 28 – Kendal Calling, Lowther Deer Park

July 29 – Y NOT Festival, Derby Pikehall

August 24 – Camper Calling, Ragley Hall

August 25 – Victorious, Portsmouth

September 27– Glasgow, King Tut’s

September 28 – Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

September 29 – Bristol, The Exchange

October 1– Birmingham, Hare and Hounds

October 2 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

October 4 – London, O2 Academy Islington.