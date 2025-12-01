Elton John’s ‘Step Into Christmas’ Certified Platinum In North America

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

Elton John’s festive classic “Step Into Christmas” has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), recognizing more than one million certified units in the United States.

Originally released on November 23, 1973, “Step Into Christmas” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Christmas Singles chart in the US. Over the past decade, the song has cemented its place as a seasonal favorite, spending a total of 44 weeks to date on the Billboard Holiday Airplay chart and re-entering the UK charts every December since 2011. During the 2020–21 winter season, it achieved its highest UK chart position to date at No.8. In 2023, exactly fifty years after its release, the single was certified Triple Platinum by the BPI.

In 2024, over 50 years after the song’s original release, Elton John unveiled a brand-new video Christmas classic that reimagines the making of the original seasonal 1973 promo. The gloriously kitsch music video stars British actress and model Cara Delevingne as Elton, portraying the chaos and humor of a frantic production team trying to make the set “Christmassy enough.” A lifelong Elton fan, Delevingne fulfilled a personal dream in this role, stepping—quite literally—into her friend’s high-heeled boots for a joyful and affectionate tribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elton John - Step Into Christmas (Official Video 2024)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Written with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, “Step Into Christmas” truly captures the joy and spirit of the holiday season in Elton’s unique and inimitable style. “We knew we wanted to have fun and get everything Christmas-y rolled into it, especially the music of Phil Spector, which we tried to emulate,” Elton John said in a 2023 YouTube interview. “Recording it and making the video was just so much fun. I just remember having a ball doing it.”

Just a few days ago, Elton posted on his social media, using the song. The post, in which Elton can’t seem to escape the song, went viral, garnering more than 20 million views in less than 48 hours.

Order Elton John’s Step Into Christmas on vinyl now.