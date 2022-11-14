Elton John’s US Farewell To Feature Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee, As iHeartRadio Confirms Special

Elton John - Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

iHeartMedia has announced the hour-long special iHeartRadio Presents Elton John’s Thank You to America: The Final Song, to air on more than 320 stations across the US next Sunday (20) at 10pm PT/1am ET.

As well as great moments from his stellar career, it will include a live simulcast of his final song and closing remarks during his last North American performance on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Dodger Stadium. It’s also been revealed that this epic final how will feature special guests, recent collaborators Dua Lipa and Brandi Carlile, and longtime friend and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” hitmaker Kiki Dee.

Select iHeartRadio Hot AC, Classic Rock, CHR, and Classic Hits stations will begin the occasion by airing vignettes highlighting Elton’s unmatched achievements, beginning today and leading up to the broadcast special. On the day, the show will take listeners through his timeline with exclusive interviews recorded over the years, recorded versions of his classic songs and epic live performances. It will culminate in the last song of his last North American show on the tour, broadcast as it happens at the LA location that plays a key role in his love affair with the US.

John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises, said: “This historic night will mark the end of a legendary five-decade touring run in North America for one of the greatest artists of our time. This is a rare, once in a lifetime chance for millions of fans to hear Elton’s last song on a touring stage and his goodbye.”

Listeners can tune to select iHeartRadio Hot AC, CHR, Classic Rock, and Classic Hits stations and on digital stations Big Classic Hits and Today’s Mix through both the iHeartRadio website and the iHeartRadio app on November 20. As already announced, the farewell show will also be broadcast as an exclusive livestream by Disney +.

