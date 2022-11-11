Elton John Marks Dodger Stadium Farewell With Livestream And Scavenger Hunt

Elton John - Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Disney+ is to broadcast Elton John’s Farewell From Dodger Stadium as an exclusive livestream of the November 20 show in his three-night engagement there, the final US dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. A scavenger hunt unlocking exclusive prizes is also launching at landmarks across Los Angeles.

The November 17, 19, and 20 shows mark a poignant return to the stadium at which Elton played two of the most memorable concerts of his stellar career in 1975. Taking the stage in a sequined replica of the Los Angeles baseball team’s uniform, he broke records with the biggest rock concerts of their time, and the first at Dodger Stadium since The Beatles played there in 1966.

Disney is also capturing the footage for the upcoming original documentary, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend. From today (11), Elton is inviting fans to take part in a scavenger hunt (#EltonLATakeover) at landmarks across Los Angeles as a way of immersing themselves in his longtime love affair with the city.

Each stop will unlock access to a giveaway, offering fans the opportunity to win an exclusive prize pack, including Elton John merchandise, copies of his bestselling and recently expanded Diamonds album, vinyl packages, and other surprises. The winner of the Grand Prize will receive two tickets to see the Dodger Stadium show on November 19.

The scavenger hunt starts at four locations, West Hollywood’s Carrera Café, Hollywood’s SuperVinyl, The Webster in Beverly Hills, and the famous venue at which Elton first performed in America, The Troubadour in West Hollywood. Each location will post a unique QR code either inside or outside, providing access to giveaway entry forms, with the chance to win merchandise prizes, exclusive to each location, and to enter the Grand Prize Giveaway. Entries for merchandise prizes are open until November 20, and the Grand Prize Giveaway runs until November 16.

Elton John - Pinball Wizard (Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles 1975)

Los Angeles landmarks from Elton’s past and present can also be seen on an interactive map, available at la.eltonjohn.com. This immersive experience has been built in partnership with Google Maps Platform and allows his admirers to explore the City of Angels through Elton’s eyes and learn the background to some of his favorite spots, such as the Troubadour, Supervinyl, and Book Soup. The map will also point fans toward many Elton-themed experiences that will take place around the city to mark the Los Angeles dates.

Five winners from each of the four locations will be selected at random to win the merchandize prizes. At the Troubadour, these include an Elton X Troubadour t-shirt and an Elton John 50th anniversary vinyl and lithograph bundle; at The Webster, an exclusive Webster print plus an Elton John Jewel Box 8-CD box set; at Carrera Café, three different “Hold Me Closer” single CDs, an Elton x LA t-shirt, and a Diamonds 2-LP set with an accompanying lithograph; and at SuperVinyl, a 2-LP Lockdown Sessions vinyl, Madman Across the Water 50th-Anniversary 4-LP box set, and a Regimental Sgt. Zippo LP.

Fans can also enter the Grand Prize Giveaway and obtain up to 12 entries by collecting the two letters displayed at every #EltonLATakeover Scavenger Hunt location, where letters provide one bonus entry per location. They can use the collected letters to complete an eight-letter word scramble for four more bonus entries.

One winner will be randomly selected for the Grand Prize Giveaway, which offers two tickets for the November 19 concert, a Diamonds 1-LP baseball picture disc, two Dodger ’75 frames from Elton John Eyewear, and a t-shirt. The winner will be contacted by November 17.

From today until November 25, The Webster, in partnership with Bravado, will celebrate Elton’s final US shows with a pop-up in its newest location at the Beverly Center. This unique experience, housed in a sensorial installation by visual artist Sarah Coleman, offers a range of limited edition Elton products commissioned by The Webster brands. They include Marine Serre, Christopher Kane, 032C, and Bravado, plus prints from Iconic Prints and limited edition vinyl LPs.

Elton John Eyewear

From November 12 to January 15, Elton is presenting the Elton John Eyewear at THE GROVE store, showcasing his life and legacy through his trademark eyewear. The shop will also feature special commemorative merchandise, vinyl, and a digital experience including a newly-announced Roblox activation.

Fans beyond Los Angeles can also take part via the #EltonLATakeover International Giveaway, available via Elton’s official website from today until November 20. The digital giveaway is open to residents of the US, Canada, and the UK and will give one winner a deluxe prize pack, including a signed tour program, an Elton x LA t-shirt, a Diamonds 2-LP set with lithograph, plus a Diamonds 1-LP baseball picture disc.

The bestselling album, Elton John: Diamonds – The Ultimate Greatest Hits Collection has marked its fifth anniversary with an expanded digital reissue adding his recent chart-topping collaborations, including with Dua Lipa (“Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”), Britney Spears (“Hold Me Closer”), and the 2021 No.1 UK holiday hit with Ed Sheeran, “Merry Christmas.” The platinum-certified album has spent 259 consecutive weeks in the Billboard Top 200, 157 of them in the Top 50.

