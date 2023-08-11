Emmylou Harris’ ‘Love Wore A Halo’ Is Second Preview Of Nanci Griffith Tribute

Emmylou Harris - Photo: Courtesy of Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Emmylou Harris’ “Love Wore A Halo (Back Before the War)” is now available as the second preview of the upcoming tribute album More Than A Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith. The set arrives via Rounder Records on September 22.

The new track follows the first taster for the set, “Love At The Five & Dime” by John Prine and Kelsey Waldon, which arrived in mid-July. The album has been recorded over several years in studios across America, and features a stellar cast, paying their respects to the distinguished songbook of the late, Grammy-winning Texan artist, who died in August 2021 and would have marked her 70th birthday on July 6.

Love Wore A Halo (Back Before The War)

Other contributors to More Than A Whisper include Brandy Clark, Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle, Iris DeMent, Todd Snider, Lyle Lovett and Kathy Mattea, and Aaron Lee Tasjan. The expanded CD, digital, and HD versions of the album contain exclusive tracks by Ida Mae and The War and Treaty. Guitargirlmag.com described the version of “Love At The Five & Dime” by Prine and Waldon as “deeply moving.” It wrote: “The poignant and heartfelt duet, recorded shortly before Prine’s untimely passing in 2020, perfectly encapsulates Griffith’s abundant gifts as a storyteller of grace and economy.”

This year’s Americanafest, the 23rd annual event, will feature a panel dedicated to the memory of Griffith, whose best-loved songs include “From A Distance,” “Love at the Five & Dime,” “Once In A Very Blue Moon,” and “Lone Star State Of Mind.” Her 1994 album Other Voices, Other Rooms won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album. This year’s Americanafest take place in Nashville between September 19 and 23.

Griffith’s legacy is further celebrated via the September 8 boxed set Working in Corners, which features her earliest, long-out-of-print albums: her 1978 debut There’s a Light Beyond These Woods, the 1982 release Poet in My Window, 1984’s Once in a Very Blue Moon, and 1986’s The Last of the True Believers.

Harris‘ last studio album Hard Bargain, her 26th, was released as long ago as 2011, but in 2021 she and Luke Bulla guested on “Prayer,” a single by the country, folk, and gospel singer Barbara Cowart.

Pre-order More Than A Whisper: Celebrating The Music Of Nanci Griffith, which is released on September 22.