Eric Church, Brooks & Dunn Named As Country Thunder Bristol 2023 Headliners

Eric Church - Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn have been announced as the headliners of Country Thunder Bristol, set to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway next fall, on October 6-7, 2023.

Other names for the line-up will be unveiled in due course, and Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer comments: “The fans in Bristol and, indeed, the entire Appalachian Highlands region, have spoken. Eric Church is the artist fans ask for the most in this market, and we are thrilled to make it happen.

“In addition to Brooks & Dunn, and Eric, we will have a number of major announcements in the weeks and months ahead. After two years of massive crowds and meeting some of the best fans in America, we can’t wait to get back to Bristol and do it all again.”

Over the course of its 19-year history, the Country Thunder Music Festivals organization has expanded to embrace five other multi-day events, in Arizona, Saskatchewan, Wisconsin, Alberta, and Florida.

Tickets for Country Thunder Bristol 2023 are available now at various price points. They include the Platinum Experience, which offers front-of-stage viewing area, private luxury restrooms, an exclusive rooftop lounge, a private bar, a souvenir laminate, a designated host, and VIP Parking. Gold Circle passes and General Admission are also available, which like the Platinum option, offer two-day access. Single-day passes will be determined at a later date. Find out more at CountryThunder.com.

Eric Church - Doing Life With Me (Official Acoustic Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Church is currently steady at No.42 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Doing Life With Me,” taken from the & EP that was released as part of his triple-release Heart & Soul package. The track is in its 15 chart week. The EP was released in physical and digital formats in August, after previously being available only to members of his Church Choir fan club.

In other news, SiriusXM will launch Eric Church Outsiders Radio on Friday (November 4) for three days on car radios and permanently on its mobile app. The country hero hosted the Outsiders Radio show on a monthly basis on SiriusXM station The Highway. The new channel, curated by Church himself, will feature music from his vast catalog, collaborations and recordings with friends, and behind-the scenes-stories. It will also play the artists that most inspired him, including George Strait, Bob Seger, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, and many others.

