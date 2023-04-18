Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival Returns With Santana, Sheryl Crow, Many More

Eric Clapton - Photo: Harry Herd/Redferns

The stellar bill for Eric Clapton’s seventh edition of his Crossroads Guitar Festival will include Sheryl Crow, ZZ Top, Santana, Vince Gill, Robbie Robertson, Stephen Stills, and Buddy Guy among others. The event will take place on September 23 and 24 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Also in the line-up are John McLaughlin, Roger McGuinn, The War On Drugs, H.E.R., Taj Mahal, Marcus King, Gary Clark Jr., Keb’ Mo,’ Joe Bonamassa, Los Lobos, Jerry Douglas, Albert Lee, the Del McCoury Band, Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle, and many others, all specially chosen by Clapton, who will perform on both nights of the fundraiser. Tickets go on general sale on Friday (21) at 10 am local time, with each night on sale separately, and no two-day passes.

As ever, the event will raise funds for Crossroads Centre, the substance abuse rehab center that Clapton co-founded in 1998 in Antigua. Since its inception in 1999, at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Crossroads Festival has taken place on average every 3-5 years, most recently in 2019, at the American Airlines Center in Denver.

‘Past, present and future of guitar music’

Notes a press release: “Clapton will gather the past, present and future of guitar music onto one stage for an unparalleled musical event. Since its inception, Clapton’s vision for the Crossroads Guitar Festival has been to create an event where his friends and contemporaries can have fun and perform together for the benefit of a good cause.”

Also part of the 2023 event are interactive exhibits by renowned guitar and gear manufacturers such as Gibson, Fender, Marshall, Yamaha, and Martin, where attendees will have access to new products. Guitar Center, a co-sponsor since 2004 and a strong supporter of the Crossroads At Antigua Foundation, will again host the Guitar Center Festival Village, adjacent to the arena on Xbox Plaza and Chick Hearn Court at L.A. LIVE.

