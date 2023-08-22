Etta Marcus Plots ‘The Death Of Summer’ UK Headline Tour

Etta Marcus – Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Etta Marcus has announced details of a new UK headline tour, The Death Of Summer Tour, set to take place this winter.

The London-born singer-songwriter will hit the road in November for six shows across England, Scotland, and Wales. The run will kick off at Nottingham’s Bodega Social Club on November 22 before continuing on to Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, and Cardiff.

The tour will finish in Marcus’ hometown of London on November 29, when she headlines the Lafayette venue. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am BST on Friday (August 25) and will be available to purchase here.

The new shows follow the rising star’s latest single, “Theatre,” which arrived last week. “‘Theatre’ was born out of desire and a need for connection,” Marcus explained in a press release.

“Wanting so badly to be loved, to fit into this person’s life even if it means committing yourself to a delusional fantasy. It refers to being loved like right out of a movie, something that I have always found a little torturous because of how desirable yet unrealistic romantic films are. I was always more of a horror fan anyway.”

The track was written in collaboration with producer Josh Scarbrow, Etta’s co-writing partner, and British-Canadian singer-songwriter Matt Maltese. It follows previous releases, including June’s “Mechanical Bull” single and January’s Heart-Shaped Bruise EP, which served as her debut release for Polydor Records.

The last two years have seen Marcus gain a growing cult-like following drawn to her beguiling storytelling, marking her as one of the most compelling new artists of recent times. Having supported Lana Del Rey at BST Hyde Park, she has recently performed at Latitude, Camp Bestival, and Green Man.

Buy or stream “Theatre.” View Etta Marcus’ tour itinerary below.

Nov 22 – Nottingham, UK – Bodega Social Club

Nov 23 – Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

Nov 25 – Leeds, UK – The Wardrobe

Nov 26 – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s

Nov 28 – Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach

Nov 29 – London, UK – Lafayette