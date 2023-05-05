Felix Jaehn Gives Sam Smith’s ‘Lose You’ Tropical Remix

Sam Smith – Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

German DJ Felix Jaehn has remixed Sam Smith’s “Lose You,” giving the track a new, tropical makeover.

The original version of the song appeared on Gloria, Smith’s latest album, which was released in January 2023.

Jaehn, who is known for his work in the tropical house field, has pulled out the glittering beat that pulsates in the background of “Lose You,” bringing it to the fore and ratcheting up the euphoria in the process. The upbeat new sonics are even more at odds with Smith’s yearning lyrics, the remix juddering to the heart of the dancefloor as they sing: “Baby, I’m not ready to lose you yet/Yeah, I’ve tried, but you know I can’t forget/I’m begging you/I’m not ready to lose you.”

Sam Smith - Lose You (Felix Jaehn Remix)

In April, Smith unveiled a special edition of Gloria as they kicked off their world tour in support of the record. Included on the tracklist was a new version of “Kissing You,” a cover of Des’ree’s classic song that was first performed by Smith at Harris Reed’s London fashion show in 2022.

Gloria, Smith’s fourth studio album, debuted at No.1 on the Official UK Albums Chart and on the charts in Australia, Ireland, and Scotland. In the US, it entered the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, peaking at No.7. The album features the global smash hit single “Unholy,” which has been certified platinum in the UK and two times platinum in the US.

Last month, the Kim Petras-featuring track saw Smith and his collaborator inducted into Spotify’s Billions Club after the song surpassed one billion streams on the platform. It was Smith’s fifth song to enter the Billions Club (following his tracks “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not the Only One,” “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and “Dancing With a Stranger”) and Petras’ first.

