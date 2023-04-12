Sam Smith Unveils Special Edition Of ‘Gloria,’ Kicks Off World Tour

Sam Smith - Photo: Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

To celebrate their new UK tour, Sam Smith has announced a Special Edition of Gloria. Leading the track list of this new version is “Kissing You”–a fan favorite that features on the set list of Gloria: The Tour.

This spellbinding cover of Des’ree’s classic song was first performed by Sam at Harris Reed’s London fashion show in 2022.

SAM SMITH - GLORIA WORLD TOUR (Official Trailer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The tour kicks off tonight, April 12, in Sheffield. Smith will also perform multiple dates in London, LA, New York, Sydney, and more. The tour promises to celebrate Sam’s first decade in music and their journey to “Unholy” and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, Smith and Kim Petras became the latest inductees into the company’s Billions Club, after the pair’s hit single “Unholy” crossed the one billion streams mark.

It was Smith’s fifth song to enter the Billions Club (following his tracks “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not the Only One,” “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and “Dancing With a Stranger”) and Petras’ first.

To celebrate the news, Smith took to their social media to share a compilation video of the song’s success, sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot of the music video, as well as viral dance challenges, beauty tutorials ,and covers of the track from TikTok. At the conclusion, Smith wrote: “Thank you.”

When Smith released their highly anticipated new album Gloria at the end of January, they also shared a video for “I’m Not Here To Make Friends.”

The track was produced by Calvin Harris and is accompanied by flamboyant visuals directed by Tanu Muino (Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Normani). Dressed in pink, Smith steps out of a gold helicopter to be greeted by a Bacchanalian-inspired celebration.

Gloria, as a whole, finds Smith making both creative and personal revelations. Their third album so far, the record discovers what it means to be truly free – being in touch with your innermost self. Aided by celebrated female figures from its creator’s musical circles like Kim Petras (the global smash hit “Unholy”), Jessie Reyez, and Koffee (both on “Gimme”), it also explores themes of sex, passion, self-expression, and imperfection.

Listen to the best of Sam Smith.