Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Welcome To The Pleasuredome To Get New Super-Deluxe Edition

Frankie Goes To Hollywood will release a new super-deluxe edition of their 1984 debut album, Welcome To The Pleasuredome, next month. The package includes 33 previously unreleased tracks and a new Dolby Atmos mix by Steven Wilson.

Due out October 31st, the 7CD/1Blu-ray box set was compiled in conjunction with all band members and spans a massive 90 tracks total. The collection features original demos for hit singles “Relax” and “Two Tribes,” two BBC sessions for John Peel, unreleased versions of their first three singles, outtakes, alternate mixes, live recordings and more.

Originally released on October 29, 1984, Welcome To The Pleasuredome gave Frankie Goes To Hollywood its big break, and also featured some of the band’s biggest career hits. The record’s first three singles all reached number one on UK charts, with “Relax” and “Two Tribes” becoming two of the 30 best-selling British singles of all time. Frankie Goes To Hollywood also shares the rare distinction with The Beatles of holding both the number one and number two chart positions simultaneously in the pre-streaming era.

The super-deluxe edition of Welcome To The Pleasuredome includes four live tracks from The Tube‘s Europe-A-Go-Go soundcheck, newly mixed and released for the first time. Steven Wilson has also created new Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround, and stereo mixes of the original album for the Blu-ray disc.

The new collection will be available in multiple formats: the limited edition 7CD/Blu-ray box set, a 2LP Steven Wilson stereo version on black vinyl, a 2CD edition, streaming platforms, and an exclusive Blu-ray through SuperDeluxeEdition.com. The box set includes a 38-page book with a foreword by Paul Sinclair and a detailed timeline of the band’s evolution, compiled by Kevin Foakes.

Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s blend of pop, electronic, avant-garde and punk music helped pave the way for countless other groups—they were also one of the select visibly queer groups of their era. The Liverpool-based band featured two openly gay frontmen, Holly Johnson and Paul Rutherford, alongside Mark O’Toole on bass, drummer Peter Gill, and guitarist Brian Nash. Their provocative 1983 appearance on Channel 4’s The Tube performing “Relax” caught producer Trevor Horn’s attention, leading to their signing with his ZTT label… and the rest was history.

