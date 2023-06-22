Gary Rossington’s Last Show With Lynyrd Skynyrd Heads For Movie Theaters

Lynyrd Skynyrd, with Gary Rossington at center - Photo: Steve Thorne/Redferns

The final concert by Lynyrd Skynyrd with founder member and guitarist Gary Rossington is to be screened in movie theaters across the US next month.

Shop the best of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s discography on vinyl and more.

The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd marks the classic southern rock band’s landmark in a show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on November 22 last year as well as celebrating Rossington, who died on March 5 at the age of 71. An official trailer is now available to watch and the film will premiere on July 8, at the beginning of a week-long run in cinemas, drive-ins and outdoor venues. Locations and details are at the film’s official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd: An Exclusive Concert Film Experience!

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Skynyrd vocalist Johnny Van Zant said: “We are excited to share this special night and celebrate 50 years of Skynyrd music with the Skynyrd Nation and fans of these timeless songs. We were fortunate to capture this special evening with Gary Rossington and Dale Krantz Rossington and all of the special guests that were able to join us on stage. It is certainly bittersweet because this was Gary’s last show, but we are so fortunate that we were able to share one last special night together onstage, doing what Gary loved.”

The guests that Van Zant refers to, all of whom were part of the unique Ryman show, were Jelly Roll, fellow country star John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, bluesman Marcus King, and hard rock band Shinedown’s lead singer Brent Smith. The concert, part of the band‘s Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ tour, opened with “What’s Your Name,” from 1977’s Street Survivors, before Osborne joined for “Working For MCA.”

Rossington took to the stage for “That Smell,” half a dozen numbers in, and played for the rest of the set, with King featuring on “Saturday Night Special” and Jelly Roll on “Tuesday’s Gone.” Smith sang with Skynyrd on “Simple Man” before a cover of J.J. Cale’s “Call Me The Breeze” and the set-closing “Sweet Home Alabama.” They encored with the equally anthemic “Free Bird.”

Listen to the best of Lynyrd Skynyrd on Apple Music and Spotify.