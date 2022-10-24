George Strait And Chris Stapleton Announce Six Stadium Shows For 2023

George Strait - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ATLive

George Strait has announced six major one-off stadium dates around the country for next summer. Chris Stapleton will join the “King of Country” for the run of shows along with Little Big Town.

Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday (November 4) at George Strait’s. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning this Wednesday (October 26) through November 3.

The tour will span a number of weekends throughout the summer, beginning May 6 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. On June 3, the acts will head to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a show at American Family Field. On June 17, the show goes down in Seattle, Washington at Lute Field. A week later, on June 24, the groups will descend upon Denver, Colorado for a performance at Mile High Stadium. On July 29, Strait, Stapleton, and Little Big Town will head to the country music capital of the world with a show in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium. On August 5, the tour will wrap up in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

Back in March, George Strait performance at RodeoHouston, which saw him come within a few hundred of breaking his own attendance record for the event.

Playing a massive 29-song, two-hours-plus set at the NRG Stadium gathering also known as Houston Rodeo & Livestock Show 2022, he drew a crowd reported at 79,452. This was only some 650 less than the record he set there in 2019 of 80,108 fans. Just as remarkably, the 2022 concert was his 31st appearance at the show, which is another record.

Pete Vonder Haar, reviewing the show in Houston Press, wrote that Strait was “clad as unassumingly as ever: jeans, button down shirt, boots, and black cowboy hat, representing that bygone era before interchangeable ball cap country took over radio.”

Strait began his set with “Heartland,” from the Pure Country soundtrack, and included such career-shaping hits as “Ocean Front Property,” “Amarillo By Morning,” and “The Chair.”There were versions of fellow Texans Bruce Robison’s “Wrapped” and Waylon Jennings’ “Waymore Blues.”

A four-song encore included a cover of Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me” as well as crowd-pleasers in the Lone Star State in “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” and “Take Me To Texas,” before an equally appropriate closer in “The Cowboy Rides Away.”

Visit George Strait’s official website for more information.