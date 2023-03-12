Rising Pop Songwriter gigi Returns With ‘Sally’

gigi - Photo: Deanie Chen (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Rising pop star gigi candidly unfolds the aftermath of a romantic relationship on her new single “Sally,” out now courtesy of Mogul Vision/Interscope Records.

The track, which was produced by Jake Weinberg, arrives alongside the announcement of gigi’s debut EP How To Catch A Falling Knife, which is set to arrive on April 28. Additionally, a stirring music video directed by Leaf Lieber is out now to accompany the release.

The Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter is coming off a busy 2022 with the release of previous singles “The Man,” “When She Smiles,” “Glue,” and “Figurines,” all of which will be featured on her forthcoming EP. On “Figurines,” which gigi penned herself and recorded in Nashville, the artist examines her own mortality and the process of finding your own way. Producer Mike Zara and Aidan Hobbs produced and play on “Figurines,” combining haunting keyboards with wistful guitar and adding accordion and saxophone as the song builds to an emotional close.

The guitar driven “Sally” shows gigi as she expresses feelings of loss, longing, and regret through the lens of a 23 year old queer woman. Finding power in vulnerability, “Sally” is a demonstration of gigi’s introspective songwriting abilities.

“Sally is the name you can’t say to anyone but yourself because it’s been so long. When the person you miss is no longer a person, but a story you repeat to convince yourself it was real and it happened,” said gigi.

Born in New Jersey, raised in Florida, and now based in Brooklyn, gigi recently provided direct support for d4vd on the The Root of it All tour. Prior to opening for d4vd, gigi joined Noah Cyrus on The Hardest Part tour this past fall. gigi broke through in early 2021 after sharing her track “Sometimes (Backwood)” on TikTok. The song racked up 18 million streams by August 2021 and hit No.1 on Spotify’s U.S. Viral chart; it has now surpassed 78 million streams.

Hailing gigi as “one of Gen Z’s breakout artists,” Medium said, “[‘Sometimes (Backwood)’] is a torrent of raw emotion…Let’s see what gigi does next.”

Buy or stream “Sally.”