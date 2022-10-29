Breakout Singer Gigi Shares Wistful New Single ‘Figurines’

gigi - photo: Phil Knott

Rising singer-songwriter gigi shares her latest single, “Figurines,” off her forthcoming debut album for Mogul Vision/Interscope Records.

On the self-penned track, which she recorded in Nashville, gigi examines her own mortality and the process of finding your own way. Producer Mike Zara (Lil Mosey) and Aidan Hobbs produced and play on “Figurines,” combining haunting keyboards with wistful guitar and adding accordion and saxophone as the song builds to an emotional close.

gigi - Figurines [Backyard Sessions]

“‘Figurines’ is about the circle of life, fear of death, and the lengths people go to immortalize themselves. There are many areas of my life I can point in my early development that have influenced this sort of existential thorn i have. Your brain is a hard drive, and you can never erase anything from it. Your experiences are with you always but you can work past them. Writing about my fears of mortality help me come to terms with it myself,” shared gigi.

After recently opening for Coldplay in Tampa, Florida, gigi has been on tour with Noah Cyrus during her Hardest Part Tour, which began in Phoenix on October 4. The tour will close at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 4, ahead of gigi’s debut project, set to be released on Mogul Vision/Interscope Records.

Born in New Jersey and raised in Florida, gigi had her breakout moment after sharing her song “Sometimes (Backwood) on TikTok and releasing it independently. The song quickly racked up 18 million streams in the first six months, and combined global streams now surpass 72 million.

“Figurines” is the latest in a remarkable string of follow-up singles from gigi that include “The Man,” “When She Smiles” and “Glue.” Depicting the life of a queer twenty-something, the songs showcase her blunt yet tender poetry.

Hailed as “one of Gen Z’s breakout artists,” gigi’s star continues to rise, setting the stage for her debut album.

Buy or stream “Figurines.”