Glass Animals And The Weeknd Tie For Longest No. 1 Streak On Billboard’s Hot 100

Glass Animals are gunning for The Weeknd’s historical run atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart after spending its 90th straight week there (dated Oct.15), with no decline in sight. “Heat Waves” currently sits at No. 20 on the Hot 100 chart. Due to popular dances and viral sounds on TikTok and Instagram Reels, consistent radio plays, and use on other social media platforms, the song has reached over two billion streams on Spotify and is continually making its way toward new pop culture crazes.

After the release of their 2020 pop tribute to neo-psychedelia, Dreamland, Glass Animals – made up of Dave Bayley, Joe Seaward, Ed Irwin-Singer, and Drew MacFarlane – have been pushing the boundaries of electronica within English indie rock.

Releasing a wide variety of remixes for their new project, from reworked singles by Washed Out to DJ Seinfeld, Hudson Mohawe to iann dior, the group is no stranger to constantly reimagining their projects. They’ve consistently treated their music as fluid bodies of work, as Glass Animals’ past full-length projects have featured “stripped” versions of their songs, along with reworks from underground and notable artists.

Glass Animals - Heat Waves (Official Video)

“Heat Waves” and “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd were both released on Republic Records, and both songs were able to successfully change 64 years’ worth of history, being the first tracks to reach 90 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100. Although “Blinding Lights” from the Weeknd’s album, After Hours, was a radio success, it’s becoming clear that TikTok has given “Heat Waves” and Glass Animals a competitive advantage.

The pop sensations’ new hit broke the long-held record for longest-climb to No. 1, which was only recently shattered by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” in December 2019. If Dreamland’s “Heat Waves” is able to reach No. 20 after 90 weeks on the chart, it’s likely that Glass Animal’s run on the Billboard Hot 100 will not be ending anytime soon.

