Good Neighbours Share Debut Album ‘Blue Sky Mentality’

The debut album from British indie duo Good Neighbours is here. The group released Blue Sky Mentality today, building off the energy of their massive 2024 single “Home” to share the entire 14-track collection. The album is available now across streaming platforms, and is available for purchase on vinyl.

“Blue sky mentality has been our motto since day one,” the band says in a statement. “Our band began as a kind of light relief – a creative outlet to break from jobs that we couldn’t stand and some tough personal times. Over the last year, we ran with that feeling, writing our debut album on the road – in the back of tour buses, hotel rooms, and scattered corners of the world. That’s what ‘blue sky mentality’ means to us—finding light, friendship and a sense of escapism wherever you are.”

Good Neighbours - Home (Live from the Neighbourhood)

Ahead of Blue Sky Mentality, Good Neighbours shared several singles with accompanying lyric videos. Most recent was “People Need People,” which the duo created based on their pre-fame experiences. “When we started this band, we were in and out of jobs and struggling with staying afloat. Luckily, we had an amazing group of mates around us who we’ve seen laugh and cry when the going gets tough.” Before “People Need People,” the band also shared the singles “found u/me” and “Suburbs.”

Good Neighbours has also been busy touring for much of summer 2025, and that will continue well into the fall. This weekend, the band will perform at the Austin City Limits festival, and will return for its second weekend. The duo will then perform across the United States (plus two dates in Canada) until mid-November, playing most major cities before concluding the tour at El Rey in Los Angeles. Before this upcoming stretch of dates, Good Neighbours has devoted their time to supporting several other major acts, including Benson Boone, Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers, and Foster the People. Earlier this year, the duo was also nominated for a Brit Award for Rising Star.

