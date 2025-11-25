ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
Guns N’ Roses Announce 2026 World Tour

The rock legends have also released new singles ‘Nothin’ and ‘Atlas.’

Published on

Photo Credit: Guns N' Roses, Courtesy of Live Nation

Guns N’ Roses will once again take the world by storm in 2026. The rock legends have announced a tour that will take their world-renowned live show to stadiums, arenas, amphitheaters, and festivals around the globe next year, and they’re releasing two new songs in early December to go along with the big news.

GNR’s travels will first take them through Monterrey, Mexico for a March 28 gig en route to an extensive nine-show tour across Brazil this April. After two shows in Florida in May, they’ll play Europe and the UK throughout June and early July, followed by US and Canadian stadium shows in July, August, and September. The tour includes a hometown show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, the band’s first appearance at the venue in 30 years, as well as stops in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Daytona Beach, Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Chicago-area Tinley Park, Toronto, NYC-area East Rutherford, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and more.

A Guns N’ Roses Artist Presale in North America begins Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Nightrain Fan Club members will get the first crack at tickets globally. Additional presales will run throughout the week before North American general onsale kicks off Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

Ahead of the presales, GNR has announced the release of a pair of new tracks. “Nothin” and “Atlas” are the band’s first new releases since 2023, when they dropped another twofer in the form of “The General” and “Perhaps.” Those four songs are likely to appear in tour setlists alongside the group’s deep catalog of rock ‘n’ roll classics. The songs will be out on December 2. You can presave them here.

“Nothin” and “Atlas” arrive shortly after the release of GNR’s deluxe Live Era ’87-’93 box set, a limited edition pressing that features remastered audio and revamped art. Capturing Axl Rose, Slash, and friends performing many of the best-loved Guns N’ Roses songs, the Live Era reissue is a great primer for fans looking forward to experiencing the band’s live show in 2026.

Shop Guns N’ Roses’s music on vinyl or CD now.

