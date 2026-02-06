Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Geffen Records

Guns N’ Roses have had another single join Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club, though the list has become quite familiar to the iconic rock band.

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” featured on the band’s iconic 1991 album Use Your Illusion II, has become Guns N’ Roses’ fifth song to enter Spotify’s Billions Club. It follows other fan favorites like “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome To The Jungle,” “Paradise City,” and “November Rain.”

“Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” was originally penned by Bob Dylan for the 1973 film Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Before Guns N’ Roses included their official version of the song on Use Your Illusion II, it was released in a few different formats. First, the band released a live version of the track as a b-side to “Welcome To The Jungle” in 1987. Then, in 1990, they shared a studio version of the song for the Days of Thunder soundtrack.

The track remains a seminal release for the band, and will be one they perform throughout their 2026 world tour. Alongside news of the anticipated trek, GNR returned with their first new music since 2023 in the form of two new singles, “Nothin” and “Atlas.”

“Nothin” and “Atlas” arrive shortly after the release of GNR’s deluxe Live Era ’87-’93 box set, a limited edition pressing that features remastered audio and revamped art.

GNR’s global run will begin on March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico before a nine-show tour across Brazil this April. After two shows in Florida in May, they’ll play Europe and the UK throughout June and early July, followed by US and Canadian stadium shows in July, August, and September. The tour includes a gig at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, the band’s first appearance at the venue in 30 years, as well as stops in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Daytona Beach, Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Chicago-area Tinley Park, Toronto, NYC-area East Rutherford, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and more.

