Gwen Stefani Returns With Romantic New Single ‘True Babe’

Gwen Stefani - Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani has shared her new single “True Babe,” a romantic new song, produced by Jack & Coke and L.A-based rocker KThrash, which represents the singer’s first new material since 2021’s “Slow Clap,” which featured vocals from Saweetie. You can check the song out below.

“True Babe” – which is out now on Interscope Records via digital platforms – arrives ahead of Stefani’s much-anticipated string of UK shows. She plays Warwick Castle tonight (June 23) and with Pink at two British Summer Time season shows in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

Gwen Stefani - True Babe (Official Lyric Video)

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Stefani said “It’s almost one of those places you wanna impress so bad. You want them to like you so bad and you love them so much. Just the fact they know you is exciting.

“So, it’s big for me. To be able to do Hyde Park and to be at the show with another incredible artist, it’s gonna be crazy. I try not to think about it too much because it’s going to get me nervous but I am excited.”

Back in the States, Stefani recently performed at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, CA and has a hometown show lined up at Anaheim’s Honda Center to celebrate the venue’s 30th birthday. Recently, it was announced that she will return for coaching duties on Season 24 of The Voice, along with Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Niall Horan.

Stefani, widely renowned for her role as the frontwoman for the iconic California band No Doubt, has revolutionized alternative rock and inspired generations of female artists. Her solo debut album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., surpassed quintuple-platinum status, delivering hit singles such as “Rich Girl,” “What You Waiting For?” and the Pharrell Williams produced No. 1 hit “Hollaback Girl.” Her most recent solo album was 2015’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

In 2020, Stefani also scored two No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with Blake Shelton, “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere,” and reissued her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, with two new songs including “Here This Christmas.”