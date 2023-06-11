Haiti Babii Signs With Jeezy’s CTE Imprint, Shares ‘Nuthin 2 Krazy’

Haiti Babii - Photo: YouTube/CTE World/Interscope Records

Following widespread independent success and unanimous critical acclaim from a number of outlets, Gold-certified Stockton, CA rapper Haiti Babii returns with a brand new single and music video entitled “Nuthin 2 Krazy.”

It marks his debut under a newly minted deal with Jeezy’s CTE imprint and Def Jam Recordings. He stands out as the inaugural artist for the freshly cemented venture.

Haiti Babii - Nuthin 2 Krazy (Official Video)

About his signing Jeezy commented, “I’ve been watching Haiti Babii for a long time. He’s got his own sound, which is such a rarity. When you find an artist like that who has a vision and a movement, you don’t sleep on it. The whole game is about to wake up to Haiti. I couldn’t think of a better way to reup with my Def Jam family than this project. It’s just the beginning.”

“Nuthin 2 Krazy” struts out of the gate with a West Coast bounce and slick swagger of its own. Haiti leans into the beat with his instantly recognizable delivery and flow. His punchy bars give way to an undeniable and unshakable refrain. Meanwhile, the visual showcases his star power and charisma on screen.

Haiti Babii rose up out of Stockton, CA and into the conversation as a tried-and-true West Coast contender. He made waves with otherworldly freestyles, catching the endorsement of everyone from Rihanna and Chance the Rapper to Meek Mill. He translated hardship into hypnotic hooks, going gold independently on the 2020 breakout “Change Ya Life.”

Over the course of four independent albums, he has evolved rapidly as a force in hip-hop. In addition to hundreds of millions of streams, he has earned praise from The FADER, Flaunt, HYPEBEAST, and many more.

Beyond his inimitable signature sound, he co-founded Bad Domination Entertainment (BDE) with his brother Reg a.k.a. “Sauce” as a family-run in-house production company, creating beats, music videos, and more.

Buy or stream “Nuthin 2 Krazy.”