Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Dr. Dre, And More

Gwen Stefani - Photo: Yu Tsai

Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced its Class of 2024, including Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Dr. Dre, and Sammy Hagar.

iHeartRadio radio personality and selection committee chair Ellen K announced the honorees from the roof of The Aster in Hollywood on June 26. The selection committee consists of past recipients, who choose winners across recording, film, television, radio, and sports entertainment. Among the other 2024 inductees include Michelle Yeoh, Brandy Norwood, Kerry Washington, Jane Krakowski, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

“The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” Ellen K said. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

Stefani’s induction comes fresh off the release of her new single, “True Babe.” Introduced by Ellen K as “ ‘Just a Girl’ getting a star on the Walk of Fame,” the former No Doubt frontwoman has been busy on the festival circuit with appearances at Hyde Park and BeachLife. Earlier this year, Stefani delivered a speech at husband Blake Shelton’s Walk of Fame Ceremony after he was announced as part of the Class of 2023.

“Rock fans are gonna love this,” Ellen K remarked before announcing Def Leppard in the recording category. The band, known for hits such as “Rock of Ages” and “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak,” was previously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Ellen K also shouted out “Legendary hip-hop artist Dr. Dre,” who received the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award earlier this month.

Ceremonies for the class of 2024 have not yet been scheduled. Once they are selected, recipients have two years to set a date for their ceremony. The schedule can be found on the Hollywood Walk of Fame official website, with dates typically announced 10 days in advance. Recent ceremonies include Tupac Shakur, Ming-Na Wen, and Ludacris.

