Interscope Announces Second HBCU Vinyl Celebration

Interscope Geffen A&M Records has announced Homecoming SZN Compilation Vol. 2, the continuation of an initiative celebrating the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The vinyl-exclusive album series is filled with a curated selection of Interscope catalog songs that capture the spirit, pride, and energy of HBCU culture. This year’s edition includes standout hits from Kendrick Lamar (“TV Off”), GloRilla (“Let Her Cook”), Rob49 (“Wthelly), EVE (“Tambourine”), and more.

This year’s campaign will partner with Hampton University, Clark Atlanta University, and Alabama State University for a variety of immersive activations during their 2025 Homecoming weeks. The celebrations begin with a pop-up student event at Howard University on October 22. On the same day, compilation artist Big Boogie will perform at Clark Atlanta University’s official homecoming concert. The initiative will host a pop-up takeover for Homecoming weekend October 24th to 25th. °1824, the culture marketing and creative strategy team of Universal Music Group, will open up applications for part-time roles to students at each university.

Custom vinyl artwork has been created for each participating university, while a special consumer edition will be available at select retailers and online. Interscope will make a $3 donation for every item sold to the corresponding university. In addition, Interscope will provide funding to support a variety of initiatives across campuses, with equal awards distributed to each of the three universities.

Per Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams, “Homecoming is a treasured tradition at Hampton University, celebrating our history, culture, and community. We are excited to partner with Interscope Geffen A&M Records to bring this innovative Homecoming SZN initiative to our campus. Music has always been a powerful bridge between generations, and this collaboration gives our students a chance to showcase their creativity while connecting with a legacy that extends far beyond our campus.”

The program launched in 2024 with partnerships at Howard University, Tennessee State University, and Texas Southern University. The debut compilation featured Lamar’s defining anthem “Not Like Us,” as well as songs from J. Cole, GloRilla, Chief Keef, Wale, Rae Sremmurd, Soulja Boy, and more.

Find out more about the campaign here.