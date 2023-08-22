Hoobastank’s ‘The Reason’ Music Video Hits One Billion Views On YouTube

Hoobastank's Doug Robb - Photo: C. Brandon/Redferns

Hoobastank has joined the prestigious Billion Views Club, as the band’s music video for its 2004 track “The Reason” just reached the milestone yesterday, Monday, August 21, on YouTube.

The visual for the track – also the title song from the band’s multi-platinum second album – features current members Doug Robb, Chris Hesse and Dan Estrin as well as original bassist Markku Lappalainen. It centers on a woman who continually gets hit by a car. Each time the woman gets hit, the members of the group try various tactics to prevent the traumatic event from happening over and over again, until ultimately she’s able to get up and walk away unscathed by the incident. You can check it out below.

In an official statement, the band said “When we wrote this song, and later shot the video, never in our wildest dreams could we have predicted the reach, longevity and connection it would have with you, our fans and listeners around the world. We hope it continues to reach people, old and new, for years to come. A billion views is incredible. On to the next billion. Thank you all. Every single one of you.”

“The Reason” was released in 2004 as the second single from Hoobastank’s sophomore album of the same name. The track became the group’s first and only top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It spent a total of 38 weeks on the chart peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre tally. The track additionally hit No. 1 on Alternative Airplay.

The album firmly established Hoobastank’s position as a modern alt-rock outfit capable of shifting gears from sincere balladry to head-thrashers in a heartbeat. The Reason ultimately reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and spawned two additional Top 20 hits “Out of Control” and “Same Direction.” The latter song also broke into the top 15 on the Billboard Modern Rock chart and “Out of Control” made its way into the top 10 on the same chart.

