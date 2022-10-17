Hope Tala Shares Cinematic New Single, ‘Stayed At The Party’

Hope Tala - Photo: Virisa Yong courtesy of Republic Records

Continuing her string of critically acclaimed releases this fall, West London-based songstress Hope Tala has released her latest single “Stayed at the Party” via Republic Records. You can check it out below.

For “Stayed At The Party”, Hope once again collaborated with legendary producer Greg Kurstin [Adele, Sia, Beck]. On the song, cinematic orchestration gives way to acoustic guitar and whispery vocals from Hope. Wrapped in warm strings, it slips into an entrancing chorus, as she sings, “So I’ll just stay at the party, dance ‘till my feet hurt, tell all my friends I love them for no reason.” With the detail of a novelist and her captivating delivery on point, Hope Tala strikes a balance between the tension of a world on the brink and the elation of a never-ending night out.

Hope Tala - Stayed at the Party (Official Audio)

Hope reveals, “‘Stayed at the Party”, which I wrote in the summer of 2021 in my bedroom, was born out of a time in which I was thinking a lot about the importance of my personal relationships as a symptom of what was going on in the world around me. During and after the lockdowns, I found myself gravitating towards two seemingly juxtaposing writing topics—partying and existential dread. This song looks at both of these things and finds a relationship between them.”

“Stayed at the Party” arrives on the heels of Tala’s recently released singles “Leave It On The Dancefloor” (written with Mozella [Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Jonas Brothers] and produced by Greg Kurstin) and “Is It Enough” (produced by Al Shux [Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Alicia Keys]). The new music teases Hope’s soon-to-be-announced new project.

Earlier this summer, Hope made a big impression at a slew of festival performances, including Glastonbury Festival, Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival, Life Is Beautiful Festival, Way Out West Festival, NOS Alive Festival, Mad Cool Festival, and Electric Picnic Festival.

