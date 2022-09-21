Watch The Video For Hope Tala’s New Single ‘Leave It On The Dancefloor’

Hope Tala - Photo: Samantha Lee (Courtesy of Republic Records)

West London-based songstress Hope Tala is back this week with the official video for her critically acclaimed new single, “Leave It On The Dancefloor.”

In the John Hughes-style cinematic visual, which was directed by Eliot Lee and globally debuted on Facebook, Hope and “The Students in Detention at Talatown High School” idle away at their desks as the clock slowly ticks. However, they break out of this boredom and translate the dancefloor-ready energy of the song to the screen seamlessly.

Just in time for back to school, this little slice of pop escapism grips onto the spirit of the summer and doesn’t let go. “Leave It On The Dancefloor” was made alongside songwriter Mozella (Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Jonas Brothers) and producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Beck).

Regarding the video, Hope shares, “‘Leave It On The Dancefloor’ is all about community and friendship, so since the song’s inception, it made sense to me that the video should be set at a high school. I was lucky that the director, Eliot Lee, took my creative vision and built it into a finished product I love; it was such a fulfilling collaboration.”

“Leave It On The Dancefloor” arrives on the heels of the powerful and poignant “Is It Enough” released last month. Produced by Al Shux (Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Alicia Keys), the song received widespread critical acclaim, with Billboard proclaiming, “Honesty is Hope Tala’s strength, making this one of her strongest songs yet,” and Wonderland declaring, “Reclaiming her power, Hope Tala reminds us of the strength in finding peace–and leaves us with the hope of a better tomorrow.” Ultimately, Clash Magazine said it best: “Hope Tala’s ‘Is It Enough’ Contains Extraordinary Power.”

Earlier this summer, Hope shined at a slew of festival performances, including Glastonbury Festival, Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival, Life Is Beautiful Festival, Way Out West Festival, NOS Alive Festival, Mad Cool Festival, and Electric Picnic Festival. Up next, she’ll open for Florence + The Machine at her two Hollywood Bowl shows on October 14 and 15 and make her debut at Corona Capital Festival on November 18.

