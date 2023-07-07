How To Watch: ‘CMA Fest: 50 Years Of Fan Fair’ Documentary

CMA Fest - Photo: Rusty Russell/Getty Images

Following the premiere of CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair on Hulu, the Country Music Association has announced that the documentary will make its broadcast debut Tuesday, July 18. Looking to catch the doc, here’s how to watch.

Streaming in the US

The documentary recently premiered exclusively for streaming purposes on Hulu. If you’re not currently a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. After the trial period ends, plans start at $7.99 per month.

How To Watch on TV

The film will make its broadcast debut Tuesday, July 18 at 9/8 CST on ABC. The documentary marks CMA’s first feature-length film and includes exclusive artist interviews and never-before-seen archival content. This is the 20th consecutive year CMA has produced a summer music program to be broadcast as a network television special on ABC.

What’s the Documentary About?

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair celebrates the unique history of the largest and longest-running country music festival. The film explores the festival’s 1972 debut as Fan Fair, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, to the now four-day event spread across downtown Nashville, which welcomed over 90,000 fans a day from all 50 states and more than 50 countries.

The film also features notable artists including Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and many more. During the special broadcast debut, viewers can also catch a uniquely heartfelt performance of “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw featuring students from four schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools, filmed during CMA Fest in June. The students’ teachers are all recipients of the CMA Foundation’s prestigious Music Teachers of Excellence honor.

How Long is the Film?

The 75-minute documentary offers a brisk run time while still being a deep dive into the history of CMA Fest’s origins.

Visit Hulu’s official website for more information.