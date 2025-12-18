ILLENIUM And Lø Spirit Share New Single, ‘War’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

ILLENIUM has teamed with Lø Spirit on the new single “War.” The single, which blends rock, pop, alternative, and electronic sounds, comes from ILLENIUM’s forthcoming album ODYSSEY, which arrives on February 6. ODYSSEY is available for pre-order now.

“War” is the latest in a string of singles released by ILLENIUM ahead of ODYSSEY, and the latest to see him work with a high-profile collaborator. 2025 also brought “Forever,” featuring Tom Grennan and Alna, “To The Moon,” featuring Alok, and “With Your Love,” featuring Ryan Tedder, among many other tracks. With the release of “War,” ILLENIUM also confirmed the other collaborators who will join him for ILLENIUM Presents ODYSSEY, which runs at Sphere in Las Vegas in March and April 2026. Alok, Dab The Sky, Wooli, Levity, Audien, Ray Volpe, SLANDER, DJ Diesel and Tape B will join ILLENIUM for those shows. Each show—six in March and three in April—will feature a different guest, and will be the only opportunity for fans to soak up ODYSSEY live.

War

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“So excited to have my new single ‘War’ with Lø Spirit out now. This one was an instant favorite since the rock edge is something I’ve always loved. It brings a darker, heavier energy that contrasts my other singles and adds a new dimension to the story of Odyssey,” says ILLENIUM in a press statement. Adds Lø Spirit, “Super grateful to be a part of such a raw song. Being asked to sing this song with ILLENIUM was perfect timing for me. ‘War’ ironically ran parallel with a lot of the chaos I was met with this year. Couldn’t be more excited to make something so visceral with one of the greats in the electronic space.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ILLENIUM also has a handful of dates coming up in the last few days of 2025, with sets in Philadelphia, Miami, Dallas, and Denver. The dates cap off an exciting year for the artist, who landed a #1 the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay and the Mediabase Dance charts just last week with “Forever.”

Order Illenium’s Odyssey now.