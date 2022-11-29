Imagine Dragons, Paramore, And More Set For Super Bowl Music Fest

Imagine Dragons - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is set to return with performances from Imagine Dragons, Paramore, DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), and more.

Celebrating its fourth year, the three-night festival connects the city of Phoenix with the football and music communities as part of the festivities surrounding this year’s Super Bowl. The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will run from Thursday, February 9 to Saturday, February 11 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest kicks off Thursday night with Paramore and a special guest to be announced, and is followed by Friday Night with the iconic and revered Dave Matthews Band with a DJ set by DJ .Paak’s DJ’ing alter ego. The three-night music festival wraps Saturday night with the powerhouse lineup of Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown. Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10:00 am local time.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest—an anchor entertainment event of Super Bowl weekend—continues to redefine the role of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world. 2019 through 2021 concerts showcased performances and dynamic lineups including Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly; Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton; Miley Cyrus and Green Day; Bruno Mars and Cardi B; Post Malone and Aerosmith; Maroon 5 and Dan + Shay, with a special appearance from Demi Lovato; Guns & Roses and Snoop Dogg; and many more.

It’s an exciting time for Imagine Dragons, who celebrated Halloween with “Bones (twocolors Remix)” via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope. The release of this re-imagined hit is accompanied by a new version of the “Bones” music video shot by Jason Koenig and edited by the band’s longtime collaborator Matt Eastin.

At the time of its initial release in March 2022, part of Imagine Dragons’ sixth studio album, “Bones” was ranked at No.6 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, No. 35 on Spotify’s Weekly Top 200 Global chart, and No.1 on iTunes’ US Alternative chart. Since then it has been streamed over 857 million times globally, with the official video and lyric video racking up over 80 million and 71 million views respectively.

Visit Super Bowl Music Fest’s official website for more information.