Inhaler Set To Play Major Show At Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom

Inhaler - Photo: Lewis Evans courtesy of Polydor Records

Fresh from their triumphant performances on the main stage at Reading & Leeds festival and the weekend’s huge homecoming show at Ireland’s Electric Picnic, Inhaler has announced they will play the UK’s famous Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on November 2 with special guests Seb Lowe and Neon Waltz. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday September 8 at 9.30am.

The Blackpool date comes in addition to a string of sold-out UK headline shows in October and November this year. The Dublin four-piece will play three shows in London to replace the band’s original date at Brixton O2 Academy as well two shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.

Earlier this summer, the band also announced a special live homecoming show at Dublin’s 3Arena for November. The show marks the Dublin quartet’s biggest headline show to date. They will play the huge venue on November 11 with very special guests, Blossoms and Soak.

These dates will round off Inhaler’s extensive “Cuts & Bruises World Tour” which has seen them on the road for 10 months in support of their second album Cuts & Bruises. The album was released on February 17. The band worked with its long-term collaborator Antony Genn on the record, which features the singles “If You’re Gonna Break My Heart,” “Love Will Get You There,” and “These Are The Days.”

The band played their biggest headline tour of the UK this year alongside an extensive tour of Europe (with Arctic Monkeys) and North America.

Inhaler: Remaining UK and Ireland dates 2024:

Tues October 31: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Weds November 1: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Thurs November 2: Blackpool Empress Ballroom

Sat November 4: London Troxy – SOLD OUT

Mon November 6: Glasgow Barrowland – SOLD OUT

Tues November 7: Glasgow Barrowland – SOLD OUT

Sat November 11: Dublin 3 Arena