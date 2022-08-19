Jake Bugg Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of Self-Titled Debut Album

Jake Bugg - Photo: Courtesy of UMC/Mercury Records

Jake Bugg is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of his self-titled debut album with the release of special deluxe editions of the album on 2LP black vinyl, Limited Edition 2LP gold vinyl, and a 3CD set. This new edition will be released on October 14.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since album one,” Jake said of the anniversary. “Time has flown so fast so it’s been a real pleasure to go through the old unreleased tracks, videos and photographs and put this box set together. I love the end result and I hope you will too.”

It's True (Remastered 2022)

Released on October 15, 2012, Jake introduced himself to the world and blew open the doors with an exquisite debut that rocketed to No.1 on the UK Album Chart, going on to sell over a million copies, bagging both a BRIT Award and Mercury Music Prize nomination. Since then he’s become one of the UK’s most prolific and established songwriters.

The set comes fully remastered at Abbey Road Studios with a second LP of two rare and fourteen previously unreleased tracks from Jake’s early recording sessions from his personal archive.

The CD edition will feature the remastered album, sixteen unreleased bonus tracks including a Rick Rubin version of Broken, and the full performance of his concert at the Royal Albert Hall from 2014, being made available physically and digitally for the first time. All formats will feature sleeve notes from Dean Jackson (BBC Radio Nottingham), who discovered Jake, and unseen images from Jake’s photoshoot with Kevin Westenberg.

One of those previously unreleased tracks comes in the shape of “It’s True”–a raw, emotional slice of acoustic guitar, bass, and drums.

Last summer Jake released his latest album, the acclaimed Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, and saw the unveiling of a documentary on Brazilian footballing legend ‘Ronaldinho,’ which Jake wrote and performed the score for, offering even more proof of an artist very much still at the top of his game.

Pre-order Jake Bugg (10th Anniversary Edition).