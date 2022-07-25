James Taylor Confirmed For ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Residency

James Taylor photo - Courtesy: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

James Taylor will perform a week-long residency on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from Monday, August 1. The news that the great singer-songwriter will play the show follows the announcement that St. Vincent will fill the same role this week, starting with tonight’s (July 25) edition.

Joe Walsh has also been confirmed for a Colbert residency the week of August 8. For the first time in the show’s history, each of the artists will be performing with its late night house band, Stay Human.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s North American tour with his All-Star Band continues tomorrow night (26) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. After two further shows in July and a gap in August, he is then one of the performing guests at the Tanglewood 90th Birthday Celebration for John Williams, in Lennox, MA on August 30. The event features the Boston Symphony Orchestra conducted by Ken-David Masur and other artists on the bill include Branford Marsalis and Yo-Yo Ma.

James Taylor - American Standard: Teach Me Tonight (Official Music Video)

Taylor’s tour then concludes its North American run with two homecoming dates in Boston on August 29 and 30, after which he begins his postponed European tour in Madrid on September 22. The extensive schedule stretches until a final night in Hamburg on November 20.

Reviewing a June show on the tour in Knoxville, TN, Lee Zimmerman wrote admiringly in Goldmine: “Perhaps the attitude and aptitude Taylor possesses may be best summed up by another of the songs he sang this night – ‘That’s Why I’m Here.’

“In a world tormented by troubles and trepidation, James Taylor is the soothing salve that all of us need. Give him the pedestal at the UN, and chances are he’s be able to sooth more than a few souls and offer even the most irascible individuals opportunity to find common ground through reason and reassurance.”

