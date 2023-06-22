Jeremy Zucker Shares Self-Directed And Edited Video For ‘A Dying World’

Jeremy Zucker - Photo: Meredith Truax

Jeremy Zucker has shared the self-directed and self-edited music video for his new song “a dying world.” A love letter to Mother Earth, the track was inspired by the singer-songwriter’s concern about climate change and global warming. In the video, he explores the detrimental effects that humans have on the earth, and you can watch it below.

Jeremy explains, “The video for “a dying world” is a representation of a day in the life for me. I wanted to focus on these little environmental slights within daily acts that we are so used to ignoring. I threw in a lot of cryptic symbolism and staged a lot of weird things in nature as an idea to juxtapose the impact of humans on nature and blur that line. That’s kind of what we are doing as humans—we are taking over the planet, and we are parasitic to it. I wanted to show images that provoked uncomfortability and feelings of ‘oh that’s not right’ in the context of humans and nature.”

Jeremy Zucker - a dying world...

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The song “a dying world” is taken from Zucker’s new EP ‘is nothing sacred?’ The reflective new project also includes his singles “OK”, “internet crush”, and “cindy”. Jeremy recently spoke to FAULT Magazine and Man About Town about the inspirations behind the project and the songs involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Okay” is a song I wrote for somebody who was going through a difficult time in their life,” Zucker told FAULT.

“They opened up to me and shared how much they were struggling. I didn’t know what to do except to let them know that I was there for them. A couple of weeks later, I was in London working on a session with Two Inch Punch and Artemis. As I started writing, the words just flowed out, and I realized it was about that situation. When I wrote the chorus, I brought in Alexander 23 to help me, and that’s when I fully understood what the song was about. It’s about being there for someone and letting them know that you’ll support them no matter what, and that you’re there to help them through their struggles.”

The new EP has already picked up positive press. Variance Magazine proclaimed, “The five-track EP finds Zucker vulnerable, exploring new territory and surrendering to the unknown as he charts a new path.”

In addition to his new EP, Zucker He also recently announced his 2023 North American tour dubbed “is nothing sacred?” The jaunt kicks off October 23 in Phoenix, Arizona and will make stops in major cities across the U.S., including New York’s Terminal 5, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Boston’s Roadrunner, Chicago’s The Riviera Theatre, and more before wrapping in Santa Ana, California on December 2. See the artist’s official website for further information on all Jeremy Zucker’s upcoming dates.

Buy or stream the ‘is nothing sacred?’ EP.