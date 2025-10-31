ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Jessie J’s ‘Price Tag’ Surpasses One Billion YouTube Views

The milestone marks the second song by the artist to hit one billion views on YouTube.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Jessie J’s video for her hit single “Price Tag” featuring B.o.B. is the latest to surpass one billion views on the platform. Released in January 2011, the feel-good anthem is the second single from Jessie J’s debut album, Who You Are. The music video, directed by Emil Nava, finds the artist singing the tune in various scenes, including in the lap of an oversized teddy bear that’s missing an eye and arm, underneath a tree with dollar bills as leaves, as an oversized ballerina in a jewelry box, and as a marionette, before she’s joined by B.o.B. for his guest verse.

“Price Tag” topped the charts in Jessie J’s native UK and peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is certified Platinum by the RIAA. The video is Jessie J’s second to hit the one billion view mark, following her 2014 video for her powerhouse single “Bang Bang” alongside Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

Jessie J - Price Tag ft. B.o.B

Click to load video

“Price Tag” recently went viral on TikTok, with users making a new trend by acting out the lyrics. Jessie J acknowledged its social media resurgence in a TikTok video of her own, saying, “When I wrote ‘Price Tag’, I wanted to create something fun and relatable with a catchy hook. It’s really personal to me, and seeing how people have connected with it in their own ways over the years means the world.”

Last week, Jessie J announced the release of her sixth studio album, Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time. Featuring previous singles “No Secret,” “Believe in Magic,” “And the Award Goes To,” and “Living My Best Life”, the album will be out on November 28. The news follows the singer’s postponement of U.K. and European dates for her Acoustic Tour and cancellation of the American dates following her breast cancer diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery — nothing too serious, but it has to be done by the end of this year,” Jessie shared. “This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed.”

Shop for Jessie J’s music on vinyl or CD now.

