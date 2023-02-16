Jessie Ware Shares Music Video For ‘Pearls’

Jessie Ware - Photo: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Jessie Ware has shared the music video for her brand-new single “Pearls.” Ware recently announced her fifth studio album That! Feels Good! out April 28 via PMR/Interscope and is available for pre-order now.

The video, directed by Sophie Muller (Kylie, Rihanna) and Theo Adams (Paloma Faith, Elton John, Years and Years), features the same freeing and euphoric tone as the track itself. Jessie’s angelic vocals match the heaven-like setting which develops into a more lively and liberated energy. “Pearls” turns up the drama – and the disco – as Ware really lets go in both the track and video.

Jessie Ware - Pearls

“Pearls” sees the dancefloor diva back where she belongs. Thumping with 70s funk infused basslines and infectious grooves towed by sonic synthesisers, the track was co-written and produced by Coffee Clarence JR, Sarah Hudson, and legendary British producer Stuart Price. The track is riding high on captivating energy that could have emerged straight from a mirror ball.

About her fifth studio album: “That! Feels Good! is a record to be enjoyed, to sing and shout the words back at me and to each other. It’s a culmination of hard work and total pleasure appreciating the job I have and the worlds I get to dive into. I have never felt so ready for people to hear something I’ve made.”

That! Feels Good! is the follow up album to 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure?, which proved her status as one of the UK’s most influential artists and became her highest charting album to date. It included singles “Save A Kiss,” “Spotlight,” and “Remember Where You Are.” Last year saw Jessie support juggernaut Harry Styles on tour, gain 2.4 billion global streams, and complete a fantastic run of live shows including massive sets at Glastonbury and Primavera. She continues to cement herself as a formidable force and at the forefront of UK pop.

