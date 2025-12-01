ADVERTISEMENT
Joe Henderson’s ‘Our Thing’ Set For Reissue Through Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl Series

The influential jazz saxophonist’s sophomore set from 1963 returns on all-analog 180g vinyl on January 23.

Published on

Joe Henderson Our Thing Blue Note classic vinyl series
Image: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Acclaimed jazz saxophonist Joe Henderson’s sophomore album Our Thing from 1963 is to be reissued though Blue Note Records’ Classic Vinyl Reissue Series on January 23.

Born in Lima, Ohio, and one of 14 siblings, Henderson was greatly inspired by legendary saxophonists Charlie Parker and Lester Young during his formative years as a musician. He was also active on the Detroit jazz scene of the mid-’50s, playing in jam sessions with visiting New York City stars

From 1963 to 1968, Henderson appeared on nearly 30 albums for Blue Note, including five released under his name. After recording his auspicious debut Page One in June 1963, he returned to Van Gelder Studio in New Jersey three months later for his second Blue Note date Our Thing, which once again showcased the tenor saxophonist’s deep connection with his frequent collaborator Kenny Dorham on trumpet.

As both frontline foils and composers of all the tunes on this swinging five-song set, the duo set the tone accompanied by an extraordinary rhythm section with Andrew Hill on piano, Eddie Khan on bass, and Pete La Roca on drums.

The album opens briskly with Henderson’s careening “Teeter Totter” and includes another up-tempo jaunt through the title track. Dorham’s sublime compositional touch is heard on the percolating “Pedro’s Time,” strutting “Back Road,” and lyrical “Escapade.”

Now regarded as a touchstone recording, Our Thing has been widely critically acclaimed. Writing for Allmusic, Scott Yanow awarded the album 4.5 stars, stating “Even at this relatively early stage, Joe Henderson showed his potential as a great tenorman.”

Curated by Cem Kurosman, Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl reissue series presents all-analog 180g vinyl reissued mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes and manufactured at Optimal. The series is set to continue its exploration of the extensive Blue Note catalog with titles that span the many eras and styles of the legendary label’s history.

Order the new Our Thing vinyl reissue here.

