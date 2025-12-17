ADVERTISEMENT
John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’ To Receive 60th Anniversary Cassette Reissue

The new release is set to ship on March 27.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Verve

John Coltrane’s 1965 opus, A Love Supreme, is set to be released on cassette for the first time in 40 years. The new format release is part of A Love Supreme‘s 60th anniversary celebrations. The new cassette edition is a replica of the original 1986 cassette packaging. The new release is set to ship on March 27.

Featuring the Classic Quartet of pianist McCoy Tyner, bassist Jimmy Garrison and drummer Elvin Jones, A Love Supreme is widely considered one of the most important documents in modern recorded music.

More than 60 years after its original release, A Love Supreme remains a cultural touchstone. The latest season of hit television show Stranger Things referenced the seminal album in chapters one and three of its latest season. In the first chapter, Murray asks if Jonathan “loved” A Love Supreme, and three episodes later, it is teased that Jonathan may be proposing to Nancy via a ring hidden in a cassette of the album. Devotees of the show have suggested that the cassette may also play a role in Volume 2 of Stranger Things 5, which is set to drop on Christmas Day, and The Finale, which will arrive on New Year’s Eve.

This latest cassette reissue continues a year-long celebration of Coltrane’s genre-altering classic. Impulse! Records released A Love Supreme: 60th Anniversary Edition, as a limited edition pressing on diamond vinyl. The A Love Supreme anniversary was also celebrated with a special event at Winter Jazzfest 2025 in New York City. “Impressions: Improvisatory Interpretations on A Love Supreme” took place on January 12 at Roulette in Brooklyn. Ravi Coltrane, son of John and Alice Coltrane, headlined the show with his quartet including David Virelles, Jeff “Tain” Watts, and Dezron Douglas.

Coltrane and his band recorded A Love Supreme at Van Gelder Studio in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. The four-part suite is a landmark in the field of spiritual jazz and jazz more generally, ushering the genre and Coltrane’s career into the cosmos.

Buy John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme on cassette now.

