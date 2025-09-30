ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
SIGN UP

John Lennon Estate Releases New ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ Video

The freshly produced visual powerfully complements Lennon & Yoko Ono’s 1972 protest anthem.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

In 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono wrote and recorded a lively protest song called “Sunday Bloody Sunday.” The couple created the music on Jan. 31, 1972 in response to Bloody Sunday, the previous day’s massacre in which British soldiers killed 13 unarmed civilians, including six children, during a protest march in Derry. (Eleven years later, the same event inspired a classic U2 single, also titled “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”) Now the John Lennon Estate has released a stirring visual accompaniment for Lennon and Ono’s anthem.

The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged

A new music video for “Sunday Bloody Sunday” illustrates, via a flurry of text and statistics, the human and financial cost of war, guns, and political violence. The clip cycles through conflicts and tragedies from around the world, including The Troubles in Ireland, the Vietnam War, the Iran-Iraq War, Lebanon, Tiananmen Square, the Lockerbie bombing, the Bosnian War, the Rwanda and Darfur genocides, the Chechen Wars, 9/11, the Iraq War, Syria, the Ukraine War, the War in Gaza, and from mass shootings in the United States. It ends, pointedly, by pointing out that 1.5 million people have been killed by guns in the U.S. since Lennon was gunned down outside his New York apartment building on Dec. 8, 1980.

Sunday Bloody Sunday - John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant's Memory | Official Music Video 4K

Click to load video

Directed by Simon Hilton and David Frearson — and produced by Sean Ono Lennon, Delphine Lamandé-Frearson, Sophie Hilton, Faye Jordan, and Grace Davyd — the video is not just a fresh act of protest, it’s a call to action. The YouTube upload includes links to dozens of charitable efforts combating the effects of war and violence around the world.

“Sunday Bloody Sunday” first appeared on Sometime In New York City, John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory 1972 album, which was designed to function as an “audio newspaper,” illuminating important happenings around the world. The song will be included on Power to the People, a new 12-disc, 123-track box set commemorating John & Yoko’s legacy of nonviolent protest in NYC.

The box set transforms material from Sometime In New York City with new Ultimate Mixes that have been rejuvenated and resequenced under the title New York City. The focal point of the package is a full live recording of the One To One Concert from Aug. 30, 1972. The One To One Concerts, a two-night event at Madison Square Garden featuring John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory and a cast of special guests.

Shop for Power To The People on vinyl or CD now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
100 Greatest Album Covers
The Best Album Covers: 100 Pioneering Record Designs
Best Amy WInehouse songs
Best Amy Winehouse Songs: 20 Soulful Essentials
Shania-Twain-Any Mine Of Mine Press Shot John Derek
The Fashion Of Shania Twain: The Queen Of Country Pop
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
John Lennon
John Lennon
Power To The People
Super Deluxe Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes
Amorica
5LP Super Deluxe Edition
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top