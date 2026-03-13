John Lennon And Yoko Ono’s 1972 NYC Shows Have Been Remastered As A Concert Film

Photo: Michael Negrin © Yoko Ono Lennon courtesy of Universal Music

In August of 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band headlined the historic One to One Benefit Concerts at Madison Square Garden. 54 years later, the footage from those shows has been remastered and will arrive in theaters as Power To The People: John & Yoko Live in NYC. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 20th—John and Yoko’s wedding anniversary—before the film releases worldwide in late April and early May.

Those shows were ultimately John’s only full-length concert performances after leaving The Beatles. “The One To One concert was our effort in Grassroots Politics,” Yoko Ono Lennon wrote in the preface to the Power To The People box set. “It embodied what John and I strongly believed in – Rock for Peace and Enlightenment. And this one in Madison Square Garden turned out to be the last concert John and I did together.”

The restoration of this footage has been decades in the making, with every frame physically and digitally cleaned by hand. Power To The People has been newly restored, re-edited and remixed by the Lennons’ GRAMMY-Award winning team, led by Sean Ono Lennon.

“It was a concert that had a legendary status in my mind, because it was my dad’s last concert,” Ono Lennon shares. “I feel very grateful I got to work on it because he did plan on touring and he didn’t get to, so all we’ve got is this concert. And I think it is very beautiful because it is so unlike what people were doing at the time… He just wanted to go back to basics and be raw and spontaneous and rock ‘n’ roll.”

He continues: “Maybe not everyone realizes how special it is for me to hear my dad talking or to see him. I grew up with a set number of images and audio clips that everyone’s familiar with. So to come across things that I’ve never seen or heard is really deep for me, because it’s almost like getting more time with my dad.”

Originally filmed by multi-camera director Steve Gebhardt in 1972, the 2026 version of the concert film is directed by Simon Hilton, edited by Ben Wainwright-Pearce, and produced by Peter Worsley and Sean Ono Lennon. Music Production is by Sean Ono Lennon; mixed and engineered by Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon.

Shop John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.