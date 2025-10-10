John Lodge, Moody Blues Singer And Bassist, Dies At 82

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

John Lodge, the Moody Blues singer, bassist, and songwriter, has died at age 82. In a statement, Lodge’s family shared that his death was “sudden and unexpected,” but that he “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.” They continued, “We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness and his absolute and never-ending support.”

The Birmingham-native became involved with the local music scene as a teenager in the early 60s, where he formed a band with future Moody Blues founding member Ray Thomas. After a short break from pursuing music, Lodge joined the Moody Blues in 1966 following the departure of their original bassist.

Lodge became one of the group’s primary songwriters, and was the pen behind their 1973 hit “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band).” He won an ASCAP songwriting award for “I’m Just a Singer” as well as “Isn’t Life Strange” from the same album, Seventh Sojourn.

Apart from his work with the Moody Blues, Lodge was a producer and a solo artist, releasing his last project, Days of Future Passed: My Sojourn in 2023. He continued to play with the Moody Blues until 2019, when the group ceased touring. “He was never happier than being on stage,” his family shared. “He was just a singer in a rock’n’roll band and he adored performing with his band and son-in-law, Jon, and being able to continue sharing this music with his fans.”

They continued: “It gave him even more joy to be able to work with his daughter Emily and son Kristian and spend time watching his grandson John-Henry play football and dream of him playing for Birmingham City one day.”

Lodge is survived by his wife Kirsten, daughter Emily, son-in-law Jon, son Kristian, and grandson John-Henry.

“We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us,” they shared. “As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.”