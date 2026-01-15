John Mellencamp Announces ‘Dancing Words’ Greatest Hits Tour Dates

Image: Courtesy of Live Nation

John Mellencamp has long resisted performing his numerous hits at concerts, but that’s now about to change. The rockstar is fulfilling fans’ long-awaited wishes with the newly announced “Dancing Words” greatest hits tour this summer.

The news was announced in a trailer featuring actor Sean Penn, a longtime friend of Mellencamp’s since the ‘80s. The clip shows the pair meeting up at a roadside diner whose jukebox coincidentally features nothing but the singer’s tunes.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Farm Aid co-founder ponders if he should revisit his anthems, which he says he stopped doing “17 years ago.” Penn responds, “God forbid you’d become generous with your hits and all the soundtrack of people’s lives. I can’t imagine you’d want to do that [or] maybe let yourself enjoy it.” Soon after, the restaurant’s staff and patrons begin singing Mellencamp’s “Jack and Diane” 1982 classic.

The trek kicks off on July 10 in Grand Rapids, MI, before heading to cities like Kansas City, Cincinnati, Houston, Phoenix, and Hollywood. The 19-date trek wraps up on August 12 in Mountain View, CA. It marks the first time Mellencamp will be performing all his most beloved songs, many of which haven’t been played live in years. For nearly two decades, the singer has opted for more intimate and smaller venues, focusing on new material and integrating storytelling segments into his performance.

John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits | 2026 Official Announce

According to the press release, fans can expect classics like “Pink Houses,” “Jack and Diane,” “Small Town,” “Hurts So Good,” “Authority Song,” “Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First),” as well as tracks he hasn’t touched in over a decade, including “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.,” “I Need a Lover,” “Wild Nights,” and “Ain’t Even Done With the Night.”

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning January 20 at 10 A.M. local time until January 22 at 10 P.M. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Additional presales will then follow ahead of the general sale on January 23 at 10 A.M. local time at mellencamp.com.

The “Dancing Words” tour will also offer various VIP packages and fan experiences, including premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show Scarecrow VIP Lounge, an autographed VIP tour poster, gift items, and more.

Last spring, Mellencamp began teasing song lyrics on Instagram, noting they would be featured on his upcoming 2026 album, Orphan Train. It’ll mark his first album since 2023’s Orpheus Descending.

Shop John Mellencamp’s music on vinyl or CD now.