John Mellencamp Shares New Lyric Video For ‘Carolina Shag’

John Mellencamp has shared the new lyric video for “Carolina Shag”, and you can watch it below.

“Carolina Shag” is taken from Mellencamp’s acclaimed album Scarecrow, which is being reissued via Mercury/UME and set for release November 4, featuring a wealth of bonus tracks, rarities and more.

Mellencamp recently confirmed a 76-night tour across North America kicking off in February; the announcement came live from the opening of his new, permanent exhibition at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Live and In Person 2023 tour begins in Bloomington, Indiana and includes multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Clearwater, Minneapolis and more.

Carolina Shag (2022 Mix)

Scarecrow will be available as a Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP, 7” Single, Blu-ray with ATMOS and Hi-Res Stereo mixes, booklet and lithographs); 2CD & Digital Deluxe edition; 180-gram LP and Deluxe LP. All configurations feature an all-new remix and remaster. The Super Deluxe and 2 CD Deluxe editions include previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all-new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. The new ATMOS mix and Digital Deluxe edition (with all bonus tracks) will also be available to stream via DSPs.

The Super Deluxe edition includes a CD of the new stereo mix of the album plus one existing bonus track, a CD of rare or previously unreleased bonus tracks, the ATMOS and hi-res stereo mix of the album and hi-res stereo bonus tracks on Blu-ray audio disc, a 180g LP of the original album with a new stereo mix (½ speed), reproduction of the original “Small Town” picture sleeve 7” vinyl single, as well as a photobook, lithographs and essay.

The LP and LP Deluxe versions feature an all-new stereo mix of the album on 180g vinyl (½ speed). The Deluxe vinyl also includes an exclusive lithograph and deluxe packaging. The 2CD/Digital Deluxe edition includes the newly remixed and remastered album plus previously unreleased bonus tracks.

His eighth studio album, Scarecrow was originally released in 1985 and is one of Mellencamp’s most beloved albums. The album contains three chart topping hits—“R.O.C.K In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)” “Lonely Ol’ Night” and “Small Town” – and it reached #2 on the U.S. chart.

