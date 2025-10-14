ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Verve Vault Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Verve Vault Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Verve Vault Series
SIGN UP

Johnny Griffin’s ‘A Blow Session’ Gets Vinyl Reissue

The latest entry in Blue Note’s Classic Vinyl series is a 1957 album recorded with fellow tenor saxophonists John Coltrane and Hank Mobley.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Johnny Griffin’s A Blowing Session is set to receive a reissue courtesy of Blue Note’s beloved Classic Vinyl series.

Verve Vault Series
Verve Vault Series
Verve Vault Series

This Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition is mono, all-analog, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal.

Originally titled Johnny Griffin, Vol. 2, A Blowing Session was recorded with fellow tenor saxophonists John Coltrane and Hank Mobley. The album was released in 1957 and marked Griffin’s second Blue Note release. Other players on this lively set are trumpeter Lee Morgan and a rhythm section with pianist Wynton Kelly, bassist Paul Chambers, and drummer Art Blakey.

A Blowing Session features two originals and two standards. The originals are “Ball Bearing” and “Smoke Stack.” The standards are Jerome Kern’s “The Way You Look Tonight” and “All The Things You Are.”

1957 was a major year for the young Chicago tenor saxophonist. A few months into the year, he released his solo debut, Introducing Johnny Griffin. Later that year, Griffin walked into Van Gelder studio in Hackensack, New Jersey, to record his third album The Congregation, released the following year on Blue Note. Griffin had spent several months playing and recording with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, appearing on albums like Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk and Hard Drive. Around the same period, he performed with Clark Terry, Wilbur Ware, and more. By the end of the year, he had a bright and successful solo career on the horizon.

At five foot five inches tall, Griffin was nicknamed “Little Giant” for his short stature, but colossal musical talent. In 1959, he released the eponymously titled album Little Giant. By the early 1960s, Griffin, like many jazz musicians, was living in Paris, France. He performed on many albums with European rhythm sections for the Storyville, Black Lion, and Steeplechase labels.

Shop the Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
The music of the Sex Pistols rarely gets talked about, one reason is their imagery is just too seductive
Why Does The Sex Pistols’ Music Rarely Get Talked About?
‘Redemption Song’: The Story Behind Bob Marley’s Timeless Anthem
100 Greatest Album Covers
The Best Album Covers: 100 Pioneering Record Designs
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top