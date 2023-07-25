Jonas Brothers, Ice Spice And More Among Nominees For 2023 Streamy Awards

Jonas Brothers - Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Jonas Brothers, Ice Spice and Bog Boss Vette are among the nominees for the 2023 Streamy Awards.

The 13th edition of the annual Streamy Awards is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 27 in Los Angeles at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and will stream live on the Streamy Awards’ social channels. It will be hosted by MatPat, a seven-time winner at the event which celebrates content creators across music, comedy, podcasts, sports, food and beauty. The live Streamy Awards broadcast is attended by creators with aggregate audiences in the hundreds of millions and is watched by millions of fans worldwide.

Shop the best of the Jonas Brothers’ discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Award categories that include music artists at this year’s show include the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year Award and the Crossover Award.

Nominees for the event’s first-ever Rolling Stone Sound of the Year Award — honoring the year’s most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and in popular culture — include Big Boss Vette, Doechii, d4vd, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Kaliii, Sam Smith with Kim Petras, PinkPantheress, Meghan Trainor, and Armani White.

Elsewhere, Hailey Bieber, the Jonas Brothers, Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson, and Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart are nominated for the Crossover Award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.

The Streamy Awards continues to attract widespread praise. Forbes said “The show has almost been like a crystal ball of culture; you see what the future of media looks like before the rest of the world does” and also suggested “The Streamys may be reversing Hollywood’s trend of declining award show viewership as they revamp what award shows look like altogether.” The Washington Post has also referred to the event as “The Internet’s biggest awards show.”

The Streamy Awards is produced by Dick Clark productions and Tubefilter. Visit the event’s official website for a full list of this year’s nominees.