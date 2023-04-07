Jonas Brothers Host An All-Night Dinner With ‘Waffle House’

Jonas Brothers - Photo: Pamela Littky (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Jonas Brothers have shared their anxiously awaited new single “Waffle House” via Republic Records. It sets the stage for the launch of their sixth full-length record, The Album, on May 12.

“Waffle House” features what might just be the band’s stickiest hook ever as it documents “Deep conversations at the Waffle House.” Their hummable harmonies and slick instrumentation define this anthemic song. Already a fan favorite online, the trio initially debuted “Waffle House” live during the last night of their critically acclaimed, sold-out Broadway Residency.

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House (Official Lyric Video)

On the song, the band says, “Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary. It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

They continue, “‘Waffle House’ was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible. This song isn’t about a restaurant, it’s about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true.”

Following that residency, Jonas Brothers will head back to New York for a massive, one-night-only show at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 12. The band will perform five albums in one night—including their new album The Album. Tickets are available via general on-sale on Friday, April 14 at 10AM ET.

Additionally, the group will be returning to NBC’s Saturday Night Live stage as musical guest for the third time this Saturday, April 8 alongside host Molly Shannon. The show will be available to watch live courtesy of NBC and Peacock. Tonight, April 7, they’ll make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about their upcoming Saturday Night Live performance, Yankee Stadium show, and The Album.

